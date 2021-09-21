Liberia: Overseer of Forky Kloh Jlaleh Family Fellowship Collaborates With International Prelates to Launch Spiritual Cleansing, Peace & Reconciliation Prayer Summit for Liberia

Paynesville City — As part of effort to foster 'genuine' peace and reconciliation in Liberia, the Overseer of the Forky Kloh Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church, Reverend M. Emmanuel Nimely and a United States-based Liberian Prophetess, Sebe Juma Dalieh have announced a spiritual cleansing prayer Summit.

The summit, under the Theme: 'Liberia Spiritual Cleansing Peace and Reconciliation Prayer Summit', will run from December 8 to 12, 2021 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, and others will simultaneously be held across the rest of the 14 Counties, according to the organizers.

Speaking in a joint press conference on Saturday, Prophetess Dalieh of the Winning People Ministries said the Summit intends to offer prayers to heal and restore unto Liberia years of mysterious uncertainties which have undermined peace and national reconciliation.

Said Prophetess Dalieh: "The nation of Liberia has suffered perilous times: brutal civil wars, public health issues, breakdown in human relations, political and social divide, low life expectancy, illnesses, economic downturn, hurt, pain, outcry, devastations, distrust, bloodshed, hopelessness, loses, poverty and the list goes on: causing the society to become polarized."

Prophetess Dalieh who spoke on a conference call from the US, revealed that she received a call from the Religious Advisor to President George M. Weah, Rev. Nimely to engage the throne of God, said that she encouraged Liberians and internationals with influence to join in praying for the nation.

She explained that over 100 pastors and spiritual leaders across the globe have agreed to grace the summit.

"We are opening up the camp meeting and leveling the playing field for all people, regardless of religious affiliation, political landscape, or professional disciplines," she revealed.

"We need all hands on deck praying. We are calling, the pen-pen community, marketing association, praying mothers, praying fathers, business leaders, government officials, dignitaries, students, muslins, council of churches and all people in Liberia to come out and let us seek the Lord as a nation," she rallied.

Speaking further, she disclosed that they are now in the process of connecting with bishops, spiritual fathers, spiritual mothers, pastors, church leaders, and others to aid and support this call. And the good news, she noted, "Every well-meaning Liberia is connecting to this cause. We are receiving positive reactions and feedbacks."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking to, Rev. Nimely said that the vision was revealed to him when he visited a Prophet in Nigeria from Ghana in 2006 on a preaching engagement.

According to Rev. Nimely, the Lord revealed that Liberia needs spiritual cleansing because the civil war has effected the entire country.

When asked why the summit is happening this time, he said every vision has an appropriate time destined by God and it is the rightful time for his vision to be fulfilled.

"We tried to host this program before and I believe it did not work because it was not the rightful time. In 2019, we made attempts to host it but it was the same thing too. We did everything we could but we could not bring it to pass. This time around, I believe in my spirit that this is the right time," the Clergyman said.

"We are praying for God's intervention for Liberia for things to come under control. As we pray for evil to vanish. That's why we are praying for God's protection over us."