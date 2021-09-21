North Africa: Jerandi Partakes in League of Arab States' Annual Consultative Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi on Monday took part on the fringes of his participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), in the Annual Consultative Meeting of the League of Arab States in New York.

Chaired by Kuwait, the meeting offered the occasion to discuss several Arab and international issues of joint interest, a Foreign Ministry press release issued Tuesday reads.

Reiterating Tunisia's support for the just Palestinian cause, Jerandi laid emphasis on the need for the Arab group to coordinate its action with the African group given its weight on the international scene, to rally support for legitimate Palestinian demands.

The attending Arab FMs commended Tunisia's efforts as part of its 2020-2021 term as a UN Security Council non-permanent member, the press release added.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Choukri commended the role exerted by Tunisia in the publication of the UN Security Council Presidency's Statement on the Renaissance Dam, which will contribute to reach a peaceful solution that serves the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Othman Jerandi explained that Tunisia's action regarding the Renaissance Dam issue had not been taken against anyone. Tunisia, he said, has been working hard to establish contacts with Ethiopia on this issue. And this, he regretted, despite the falsehoods spread by Ethiopia in this regard.

Jerandi further recalled the initiative proposed by Tunisia during the 156th Ordinary Session of the League of Arab States' Council held last September 9 in Cairo, during which emphasis had been laid on the need to foster Arab-African relations.

He spoke in this regard about the preparations undertaken at the level of the League of Arab States to hold a meeting between both stakeholders next October, ahead of the 5th Arab-African Summit, due in Saudi Arabia.