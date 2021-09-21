Libya: Jerandi and Nuland Affirm Commitment to Support Political Settlement Process in Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi on Monday had a talk with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, on the fringes of his participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), on September 20-27 in New York.

The talk offered an opportunity to exchange views on current key regional and international issues, according to a Foreign Affairs Department press release issued on Tuesday. The two sides reaffirmed willingness to step up consultations on issues dealt with by the UN Security Council.

They affirmed commitment to support the political settlement process in Libya and to implement the terms of the roadmap issued by the Libyan Dialogue Forum, including the organisation of parliamentary and presidential elections before December 24, 2021.

Jerandi and Nuland pointed out the need for the swift withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, in compliance with the ceasefire agreement and the Security Council resolutions.

Besides, the two officials discussed the distinguished relations of friendship and cooperation binding Tunisia and the United States as well as ways to further foster them, the same source said.

Jerandi affirmed Tunisia's commitment to the achievements of its democratic experience, assuring that the exceptional measures announced by President Kais Saied on July 25, 2021, aim at rectifying the democratic process.

The US diplomat reasserted her country's support for Tunisia's democratic experience, as well as its willingness to consolidate cooperation with Tunisia.