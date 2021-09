Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 claimed the lives of 3 more patients in the Kef governorate, bringing the death toll to 675 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the local health directorate's figures released on Tuesday.

33 further infections were reported from 164 tests, taking the caseload to 19,338, including 19,057 recoveries.

The number of hospitalised patients dropped to 27, including 5 in ICUs, the same source specifies.