Tunisia: CEPEX Organises Tunisian Startups' Participation in Web Summit

Tunis/Tunisia — The Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) will organise the 2nd consecutive participation of Tunisian startups in the forthcoming edition of the Web Summit, due November 1-4 in Lisbon.

The interested startups can send the participation form to the following ajaouadi@tunisieaexport.tn; ahamida@tunisiaexport.tn, not later than September 22.

The Web Summit is considered as the most important European conference in the tech development field with over 1,250 startups participating this year to display their products to over 40,000 expected visitors and meet with 700 investors.

The selected Tunisian startups will have the opportunity to increase their visibility, meet partners, network with qualified contacts, exhibit in the Startup Island, be visibile on the event's webpage, have access to the event's networking application which will be active before the opening of the event and have a chance to participate in the official Web Summit competition.

They will be able to take part in the investors' meetings, various workshops, the opening ceremony and the Night Summit due November 1.