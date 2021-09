The EU Delegation to Egypt has mourned the death of former defense Minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away Tuesday morning.

Sadly, the EU delegation in Cairo received the news of Tantawy's death, it said in a tweet.

It condoled with the family of the late field marshal, as well as his friends and the Egyptian government and people.

The EU delegation said that Tantawy had served his country for long decades during his career and had played very important roles.