Egypt: President Sisi Mourns Death of Tantawy - Calls Him 'Father And Teacher'

21 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday mourned the death of former defense minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away earlier in the day.

"I have lost a father, a teacher and a human jealous for his homeland," Sisi said in a tweet.

He condoled with the Egyptian people for the death of Tantawy, who taught him a lot about "dedication to the service of the homeland".

Tantawy had always stood up for threats that faced Egypt during the hard times of its contemporary history, the president added.

