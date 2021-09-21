Egypt: Cabinet Mourns Death of Former Defense Minister Tantawy

21 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian government mourned the death of former defense minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Tantawy had done a lot for the sake of the homeland, serving as a military leader during wars, then a defense minister during the hardest of years, then a chairman of the military council that ran state affairs during a very critical period.

Tantawy had worked very hard to maintain Egypt's stability and unity, the premier added.

He will be remembered in history for his role as a military leader and a statesman, Madbouli noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X