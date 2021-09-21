Egypt: Cabinet Mourns Death of Former Defense Minister Tantawy

The Egyptian government mourned the death of former defense minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawy, who passed away Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Tantawy had done a lot for the sake of the homeland, serving as a military leader during wars, then a defense minister during the hardest of years, then a chairman of the military council that ran state affairs during a very critical period.

Tantawy had worked very hard to maintain Egypt's stability and unity, the premier added.

He will be remembered in history for his role as a military leader and a statesman, Madbouli noted.