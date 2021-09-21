Namibia: 'Disability Is Not a Curse'

THE national director of Special Olympics Namibia (SON), Emilia Nzunzi, says misconceptions about people with disabilities prevent them from accessing opportunities to improve the quality of their lives.

This also hampers the development of disability sport in the country, she says.

"These athletes are going through a lot. Their families are struggling because the community believes these people are bewitched or cursed.

"Sometimes it creates fear when someone takes their disabled family member home from the hospital. So, they rather keep them in the house and hide them," Nzunzi says.

"It is literally not a curse. Doctors can explain the medical terms of their conditions. That's why Special Olympics Namibia has created this platform to see others doing sport and getting motivated. They see they're not alone," she says.

Nzunzi says the organisation wants to promote inclusion.

During a recent reception for Namibia's 2020 Tokyo Paralympic heroes, Martha Shifotoka, NamPower's marketing officer, said there is little appreciation for the efforts of athletes with disabilities.

The national power utility has been the main supporter of disability sport in Namibia for over a decade.

Shifotoka said she witnessed first-hand what the athletes had to endure to achieve success at the 2019 IPC Athletics World Championships in Dubai.

"Until you experience it, I think you will not appreciate the value and the hard work the athletes put in in participating.

"They really go through a lot," she said.

Nzuzi says another significant challenge is that the community does not understand what Special Olympics are about.

The public tends to confuse SON with the Namibia Paralympic Committee, she says.

Both fall under Disability Sport Namibia, but the former is concerned with intellectual impairment, while the latter focuses on physical disability.

While sport is SON's core component, the organisation also conducts health screening, family forum events, and leadership training for athletes.

Additionally, SON runs a Youth Innovation Project championed by volunteers aged 14 to 24 who organise events to promote inclusion.

This project is being rolled out at schools, tertiary institutions and community clubs.

"We also have a youth athletes programme which runs from ages two to seven. We are trying to do early intervention to prepare children and lay a foundation while they are very young. You can only start competing from age eight," Nzunzi says.

But Special Olympics is for everyone, she says.

"Adults are welcome to join the movement at any time."

A symbiotic bond with the public will greatly aid development efforts and help eliminate the disregard for SON's endeavours, which has seen its headquarters at the Katutura Youth Complex in Windhoek vandalised over time, Nzunzi says.

"It is so bad. People started stealing things, so we want to secure the place. GIZ is helping us with renovations. Once we have fixed the premises, we can resume our activities at the centre," she says.

SON recently partnered with the German Agency for International Cooperation's Sport for Development in Africa (SD4A) initiative to improve capacity and output.

The agreement will see activities deployed in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia and Senegal where projects will be rolled out at a grassroots level locally as well as regionally and nationally.

This is aimed to boost engagement and participation in sporting activities in all its forms, as well as the creation of safe and secure sporting facilities and venues that will safeguard all children engaged in sport at whatever level.

"When it comes to disability sport, there is not much support. It is really a big challenge," Nzunzi says.

'IT TAKES A NATION'

"As a country, we get excited when athletes bring home medals. However, we need to understand that it takes a nation to develop an athlete. For the athlete to be able to compete on the global stage, you need to invest," she says.

"Investing is not just giving money. It can mean making a sport facility or training centre available where the athlete can come and prepare for free.

"You can offer to transport the athlete to training or a competition. Everyone has a role to play when we develop an athlete to compete in international games."

Two-time Special Olympics half-marathon champion Ruben //Gowaseb (41) is one of SON's best-known products.

//Gowaseb won titles in Los Angeles, in the United States (US) in 2015, and four years later in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

"People need to know we are also planning to take part in the Special Olympics competition. In 2022, we will participate in the unified sport football competition in Chicago. We will take a team of athletes with intellectual disability and some without," Nzunzi says.

"In 2023, we have the Summer Games in Berlin, in Germany. We'll take athletes in three sport codes: athletics, basketball and cycling," she says.

Beyond this, SON intends to expanding its portfolio to accommodate more codes.

"We are looking forward to partner with volleyball, netball, swimming, and so on," she says.

Events at home are also in the works, following a long break brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up first is a competition for basketball, cycling and football in Windhoek on 8 October.

"The University of Namibia offered us their facilities in kind. We are saving quite a lot. It is shocking how much people who have proper facilities charge you for an event," she says.

"We invite the nation to come and see for themselves. You will be amazed at what these athletes are capable of."