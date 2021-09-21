Malawi: Fama Partners Amaryllis Hotel Featured

The Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Amaryllis Hotel that will see the hospitality facility offering space for Movie Nights for Malawian movies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, FAMA's President Gift Sukali expressed excitement over the MOU.

According to Sukali, actors in the country lack platforms to show case their products, a situation he says is affecting growth of the sector.

"This is a year long agreement and for a start we will be having a Movie Night once a month," said Sukali.

In her remarks, the Sales and Marketing Manager for Amaryllis Khaira Surtee said on top of offering a venue for movie showcasing they will also be providing platforms for actors' workshops at the facility.

"Malawian actors will now have a good platform where they can be screening their works," said Surtee.