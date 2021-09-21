Malawi: 24 Students Test Positive to Covid-19 in Rumphi Featured

Twenty-four secondary school students at Luviri Secondary School in Rumphi have tested positive to COVID-19 after undergoing screening last Friday.

Confirming the development, Director of Education, Youth and Sports for Rumphi District Council, Macphine Mzumara, said the cases are being managed at the school.

"Through support of Life Concern (LICO), Rumphi District Hospital staff screened all the students and staff on Friday. All the staff tested negative.

"Out of 46 students at the school, 24 tested positive (12 boys and 12 girls respectively). The 24 are in isolation at the school. They are fine and recovering well," said Mzumara.

LICO Programs Manager, Kenneth Mkandawire, said his organisation conducted the testing after learning that some students were ill.

"We mobilised resources and with support from students and staff, we managed to carry out the exercise successfully," said Mkandawire.

Public Relations Officer for Rumphi District Hospital, Bwanaloli Mwamulima, while confirming the development, said he was yet to get a full report.

In July this year, seven teachers at Chikwawa Primary School in the district also tested positive to COVID -19.