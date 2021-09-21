Malawi: Bwaila Rotary Club in Water, Hygiene Project

Rotary Club of Bwaila, Lilongwe in partnership with Design Outreach has embarked on a Malawi Life Pump and Hygiene Project aimed at providing potable water to two areas in Mchinji district.

Speaking after briefing the Mchinji District Coordinating Team for Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) on Monday, Past Assistant Governor for District 9210, and member of Rotary Club of Bwaila, Patrick Mhango said the aim of the project is to provide consistent water supply.

He said with support from international Rotary partners' district 6690 and 6670 in Ohio, United States of America is funding the installation of Life Pumps in Mchinji and other eight districts in the central region.

"The Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Bwaila have contracted Design Outreach in implementing a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene component project 'The Hand Washing Hygiene Project' in nine districts in the central region.

The one year project worth US$ 300,000 and they are planning of installing a total of 20 ultra-deep heavy duty, long lasting water lifting devices called the Design Outreach LifePumps (LPs), and complement a handwashing campaign for COVID-19 pandemic prevention in the impact areas,"

"We thought of funding this project because most people in these areas do not have access to clean water so we decided to address the need, because water is life," he said.

Mhango said the project funds would be used in fitting two life pumps in two areas in the Mchinji, train water users; help communities fight COVID-19 through provision of masks, hand washing items among other things.

He said this would ensure that communities while benefitting from the water should adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures.

African Field Director for Design Outreach, Dr Beatrice Chisenga said the organisation would install a long lasting Life Pump which is different from the normal Afridev boreholes.

"In Mchinji we are fitting new pump at Tukoliwe and are refitting a new life pump where there was an Afridev borehole at Kapiri trading centre."

"The new life pump which is different from the normal afridev pump which goes more deeper in the ground than the normal borehole and long-lasting quality with life expectancy expected at 30 years and operations and maintenance at about 5 years interval, " she explained.

Mchinji District Water Officer, Mike Chillimmadzi commended Rotary Club for funding installation of the Life Pumps saying this would help communities have access to good potable water.

"This project will benefit a lot of people in the district, people of the two areas will have access to safe water, the project will reduce disease trend and help behavioural change for hand washing," he added.