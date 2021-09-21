Malawi: Unesco, Artglo Engage Machinga Students and Teachers On Cse

Art and Global Health Centre (ArtGlo) Africa an organization that strives to harness the power of art to nurture creative leadership in collaboration with the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Ministry of Education are conducting a Youth-Teacher dialogue on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Machinga District.

The dialogue aims to create a safe space for students and teachers to discuss experiences on CSE and delivery of life skills education in schools as well as express their needs for improved CSE.

The organisation and its partners have brought together 80 secondary school learners from five secondary schools in Machinga at Mbenjere Secondary School for a day-long dialogue.

The schools are Mpiri, Chikweo, Puteya, Liwonde, Namandanje, Machinga and Mulomba Secondary Schools.

It has transpired that there are many gaps on sexual education that has led many youth to contract sexually transmitted diseases(STDs) and increasing teen pregnancies.

The project stakeholders believe when the youth are empowered with right sexual education, there will be a significant reduction in STDS, teen pregnancies and school dropout.