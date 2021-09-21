Malawi: Unesco, Artglo Engage Machinga Students and Teachers On Cse

21 September 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Chisomo Brake

Art and Global Health Centre (ArtGlo) Africa an organization that strives to harness the power of art to nurture creative leadership in collaboration with the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Ministry of Education are conducting a Youth-Teacher dialogue on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Machinga District.

The dialogue aims to create a safe space for students and teachers to discuss experiences on CSE and delivery of life skills education in schools as well as express their needs for improved CSE.

The organisation and its partners have brought together 80 secondary school learners from five secondary schools in Machinga at Mbenjere Secondary School for a day-long dialogue.

The schools are Mpiri, Chikweo, Puteya, Liwonde, Namandanje, Machinga and Mulomba Secondary Schools.

It has transpired that there are many gaps on sexual education that has led many youth to contract sexually transmitted diseases(STDs) and increasing teen pregnancies.

The project stakeholders believe when the youth are empowered with right sexual education, there will be a significant reduction in STDS, teen pregnancies and school dropout.

Read the original article on MBC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X