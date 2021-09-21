Malawi: Chakwera Calls for More Action On Climate Change

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called for more action on addressing challenges arising from climate change.

Dr Chakwera was speaking when he addressed the UN SDG Summit and the UN Climate Ambitions Summit.

He said Malawi has taken necessary steps to mitigate the effects of climate change such as the introduction of climate fund.

"The time for talk is past, no amount of talk will stop the ice cubes from melting and rising sea levels. No amount of talk will stop drought and famine across Africa. No amount of talk will replenish the forests and ecosystems that we are destroying. No amount of talk will feed the millions losing their crop to erratic weather patterns. No amount of talk will save our islands' coastal brothers and sisters from flooding and no amount of talk will provide the $400 million (K325 billion) my country needs to recover from climate change impact," said Dr Chakwera.

The Malawi leader further told the UN gathering that time has come to set priorities within priorities in the fight against climate change.

"For us in Malawi, it has meant outlining climate change adaption and mitigation to be taken from now until 2040. For us, in Malawi, it has meant establishment of a climate change fund to finance our climate management agenda. Malawi is not alone in these efforts. As a new Chair for a 16 member block Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and Chair for 46 Least Developed Countries (LDCs) I am inspired by the commitment of the nations. As such we only expect action from the forthcoming COP26 in Glasgow Scotland."

The Malawi leader is attending the 2021 UNGA meetings virtually.

The upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is expected to be held in the city of Glasgow, Scotland between 31 October and 12 November 2021.