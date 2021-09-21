Tunisia: Covid-19 - 6th National Intensive Jab Day for 15-Year and Over-Olds, September 26

Tunis/Tunisia — A 6th national intensive COVID-19 jab day will be organised on September 26, to administer booster shots to children aged 15 and over who received their first dose on August 29, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The ministry specifies that text message invites including the vaccination hour and place will be sent to concerned persons, pointing out that in case they do not receive the message, they should consult the evax.tn platform or dial the USSD code *2021#.

It is also possible to go directly to the vaccination centre where the concerned person received the first dose.

Besides, the ministry specifies that the presence of the parent is not compulsory for young people aged between 15 and 17 who will receive an text message invites to get the first dose of the vaccine.

Nonetheless, the parent's presence is mandatory for those who have not received a text message and who wish to be vaccinated.

In this case, the parent must bring his or her identity card and a birth certificate or other document proving the child's age.