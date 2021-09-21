Tanzania: Lake Oil Appeals Against Sh3.3 Billion Nemc Penalty

Dar es Salaam — Lake Oil Ltd has appealed to the Minister for State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr Selemani Jafo, against the Sh3.3 billion fine thatwas imposed on them by the environmental watchdog earlier this month.

On September 6, the National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) fined Lake Oil Ltd the aforementioned amount over environmental concerns to its setting up of 66 filling stations across the country.

The company was given a 14-day ultimatum, which expired yesterday, to pay the fine.

The Nemc director general, Dr Samuel Gwamaka, told The Citizen over telephone that Lake Oil Limited arrived at a decision to make an appeal after it was dissatisfied with the fine.

"The law is clear that if Nemc has done injustice to you, you have a chance to appeal to the minister responsible for the environment," noted Dr Gwamaka.

Reacting to the status of the other nine more fuel companies that were fined a total of Sh5 billion for the same reason, he said they were still in talks.