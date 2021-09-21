Somalia: U.S. Calls On Leaders to Resolve Dispute and Hold Elections

The United States has called upon Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble tp resolve their dispute so that elections can be held in the country.

State Department said the dispute between President Farmajo and Prime Minister Roble was threatening to further complicate the electoral process and needed to be resolved immediately and peacefully.

"We call on the President and the Prime Minister to avoid further provocative statements or actions and to resolve their disagreement over personnel appointments and their respective authorities peacefully," the statement added.

The United Nations, European Union and other countries have also asked the top leaders to preserve stability in the country.