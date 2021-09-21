Somalia: U.S. Calls On Leaders to Resolve Dispute and Hold Elections

21 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United States has called upon Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble tp resolve their dispute so that elections can be held in the country.

State Department said the dispute between President Farmajo and Prime Minister Roble was threatening to further complicate the electoral process and needed to be resolved immediately and peacefully.

" The dispute between President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble risks complicating this process and needs to be resolved immediately and peacefully," the statement read in part.

"We call on the President and the Prime Minister to avoid further provocative statements or actions and to resolve their disagreement over personnel appointments and their respective authorities peacefully," the statement added.

The United Nations, European Union and other countries have also asked the top leaders to preserve stability in the country.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X