Somalia: Farmaajo Receives Credentials From New Envoys

21 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has received credentials from the new Ambassadors of Nigeria Yusuf Yunusa and Indonesia Dr Mohamad Hery Saripudin.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Yusuf Yunusa, conveyed greetings and a message from the President of the Republic of Nigeria, HE Muhammadu Buhari.

President Farmaajo and Ambassador Yusuf discussed strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries, in particular the promotion of economic cooperation, security and the fight against terrorism that plagues the people of Somalia and Nigeria.

For his part, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin shared with the President a message of greetings from His Excellency Joko Widodo, praising the Federal Government of Somalia's progress in the areas of security, troop reconstruction, and economic development.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and the new Ambassador of Indonesia Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin Congratulations on his appointment, highlighting Somalia's commitment to fruitful cooperation based on mutual respect, development and cooperation.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X