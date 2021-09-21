Liberia: Agriculture Transforms Nation Economy

Liberia food insecurity has risen the ambition of authority of a local Organization, Evergreen Agro Enterprise (EAE) to get involved in the cultivation of vegetables in Montserrado County.

Speaking to our Reporter Saturday September 18, 2021, the National Consultant of EAE , David Taigbailee said the organization's decision to invest in the soil is to demonstrate that Liberia has a fertile soil that can grow more crops as a means of making Liberia a food rich country.

Mr. Taigtbaliee, an agriculturist said the organization is now investing in building demonstration sight to begin enhancing the capacity of local farmers, both in the urban and rural communities with in Montserrado County.

According to him, EAE will shortly engage in providing seedings for farmers through its demonstrational sight.

He further narrated that the economy is constrain that both the Government and the citizenry are undergoing tough activities.

The Evergreen Agro Enterprise National Consultant said Liberia can overcome such challenge if the government empowers the local farmers with agriculture supplement that included seeds, equipment as well as technical, so that the local farmers will be able to produce more crops including rice.

Mr. Taigbailee than extoled the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture for the recent distribution of supplements to some farmers across the country.

He indicated that, while it is true that his organization did not receive such donation from the Government, their action was in the right direction to empower the farmers, but urged the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that they use their data based to supply the local farmers.

Taigbailee noted that it will be vital for the Ministry of Agriculture and that of the local organizations that are working with local farmers to always be in consultation in relating to the transformation of the agriculture sector.

He said local Agriculture organizations have the technical knowhow to assist the local farmers to improve the country food insecurity.

Mr. Taigbailee Said EAE is willing to partner with the Ministry of Agriculture to provide training for local farmers as a means of enhancing their productivity.

He however urged the young people of Liberia to get involved in developing the soil as a mean of empowering themselves.