Kenya: ICJ to Deliver Verdict On Somalia-Kenya Maritime Dispute Case Next Month

The International Court of Justice to deliver a verdict on the long-awaited maritime dispute case between Somalia and Kenya next month.

In a brief statement, Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guleid who is among Somalia's principal agents in the case said verdict is set to be delivered on 12th October 2021.

"I am pleased to announce that the ICJ-CIJ will render judgment of the case between Somalia and Kenya on Tuesday 12 October 2021 at the Peace Palace," Deputy PM Guleid said.

In 2014, Somalia asked the ICJ to rule on the case after out-of-court negotiations between the two countries aimed at settling the dispute broke down.

The dispute between the two East African countries stems from a disagreement over which direction their border extends into the Indian Ocean.

Somalia argues its maritime boundary should run in the same direction as the southeasterly path of the country's land border. In contrast, Kenya claims the border should take a roughly 45-degree turn at the shoreline and run in a latitudinal line. This gives Kenya access to a larger share of the maritime area.

Apart from fishing, the disputed area - about 100,000 square kilometres - is thought to be rich in oil and gas.