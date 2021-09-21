Liberia: Judge Urges Lawyers to Practice Discipline

Civil Law Court Judge J. Kennedy Peabody has told lawyers here that their duties and social responsibilities are cardinal to the sustainability of the country's democracy, thereby calling on them to practice ethical professional discipline in the discharge of their social responsibilities to the country.

Speaking at the opening of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court for its September A.D 2021 Term, Judge Peabody said almost every democratic government today would admit that its pillar rests on the rule of law.

Speaking on the theme: "Duties and Social Responsibilities of Lawyers to the Public and the Society," Judge Peabody noted that every state advocates for the norms of democratic principles which include the welfare of the people of Liberia to uphold the rule of law.

"I'm of the view that lawyers should have the spirit to render services and the obligation in providing social services to the society. This can't be overemphasized," the judge said.

He continued that lawyers should devote their time and energies to the rule of law and be committed to the welfare of society and not only their clients.

He indicated that the professional responsibilities of lawyers in the country have been directed towards defining and defending the rule of law, adding that a democratic government like Liberia's, rests on the shoulders of lawyers.

Judge Peabody added that knowledge of the rule of law and ethical professional discipline by lawyers will work to promote justice and help establish the truth in society.

He described lawyers as the mouthpiece of society through the legal process, and that they are to perform a critical role in promoting social order by the administration of the law in a manner that answers the fundamental requirements of the rule of law.

According to Judge Peabody, adherence to the rule of law, public interest, and common good are some of the things to put above all else, adding that there are many instances of lawyers getting wrong as opposed to right in advancing the public interest.

"The legal profession has a specific responsibility to fight for the sustainability of the rule of law. Therefore, society is said to be more open, tolerant, and economically successful when people obey the rule of law. When the rule of law is threatening, our democracy is threatened as well," he warned.