Liberia: PLP Finally Kicks Out Paye, Others

The People's Liberation Party (PLP), through its General Policy Commission (GPC), has officially expelled its dethroned acting National Chairman Wilmot Paye and few others for allegedly violating the norms, code of values, and ethics of the party.

Mr. Paye was expelled from the party along with several others including Mr. Henry Sackie, Kansualism Kansuah, Carlos Edison Tingban, Peddi Ross and Reuben Washington for similar reasons.

The PLP was fully certificated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) as a full-fledged political party on December 21, 2020.

The GPC is the highest decision-making body of the People's Liberation Party which is headed by Dr. Daniel Cassell.

The GPC of the party took the decision to expel Paye and the others on Monday, September 20, 2021, shortly after the climax of an executive meeting held at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

In a letter dated September 20, 2021, and addressed to Mr. Paye, the GPC stated that since his removal as acting Chairman of the PLP, he continues to misrepresent himself in the public as Chairman of the party.

The communication was signed by the Acting National Organizing Chairman of the PLP, Mr. Tapple E. Doe.

It maintained that Mr. Paye and the others have been engaged in fabricating stories, which have no iota of truth to besmear the party's image and bring it to public ridicule.

The GPC added that Mr. Paye continues to demonstrate gross violation of the Party's norms, and as such, his membership is terminated with immediate effect.

It can be recalled that the PLP in recent time removed Mr. Wilmot Paye as acting chairman and few others from various leadership positions within the party for multiple reasons ranging from the alleged fraud, acts of undermining, and poor performances and unilaterally violating the constitutional rights of other members of the party.

Those removed from positions along with Mr. Paye include Henry Sackie and Kansualism Kansuah, then Acting Vice Chairman for Political Affairs and Secretary-General, respectively.

Former student leader Carlos Tingban Edison was suspended from his position as acting National Youth Chairman of the PLP.

Following their removal, Mr. Paye and the others challenged the decision taken by the GPC and filed an official complaint to the NEC.

But in a report dated August 30, 2021, issued under the signature of NEC Director of Political Affairs Ignatius B. Wisseh and addressed to PLP Acting Organizing Chairman, Mr. Tapple E. Doe, the commission pointed out that the positions previously held by Mr. Paye and the others had no legal backing.

It said the PLP had not held a convention to elect its required officials, referring both parties at the conference to Chapter II, Section 2.9 of the Regulations and Guidelines Relating to Political Parties and Independent Candidates.

The provision states that: "once accredited, the leadership of the organizing committee of every newly accredited political party shall be required to take the party to the convention not later than six months following its accreditation to, among other things adopt the party's constitution and elect its corps of officers."

Following the NEC ruling on the matter, Mr. Paye and the others went on the rampage by engaging in verbal attacks, smear campaigns and propaganda by taking to the airwaves to derail the character of the Vision Bearer of the PLP, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, and tarnishing the image of the party in general.

"In view of the recent waves of gross violations of the PLP's Norms, Code Values, and Ethics, the Organizing Committee (OC) of the People's Liberation Party (PLP) do hereby expel your membership from the PLP as of the above-mentioned date," the party said.

In a brief chat with Reporters shortly after the GPC's meeting, PLP Organizing Chairman, Mr. Tapple E. Doe, cautioned members of the public, including political parties to avoid doing business with the expelled individuals in the name of the party.