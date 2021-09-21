Liberia: CFE Ends Anti-Fraud Training

21 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson And Jonathan Browne

The Liberia chapter of the association of certified fraud examiners (CFE) climaxes a three-day Anti - Fraud Training Conference in Monrovia.

The training was held from September 15-16, 2021 on the theme, "Together, reducing fraud nationwide."

It was conducted at the internal audit agency (AII) office adjacent Zone-3 Police Station in Congo Town.

The Liberia chapter of the CFE is an affiliate of the global body of Certified Fraud Examiners.

They aimed to reduce fraud and white collar crimes, and assist members in detecting fraud and applying deterrence.

Topics covered during the exercise, include financial institutions fraud, prevention and deterrence of healthcare fraud, recovering proceeds of fraud, how to detect proceed of fraud, and tackling ethical dilemmas, respectively.

Speaking to reporters during the training, the president of the Liberia chapter, Augustus G. Chenoway, said the conference was designed to provide a platform geared towards broadening the minds of CFE members.

It also provides knowledge on modern fraud investigation and examinations techniques.

Fraud is a major roadblock to growth in institutions around the world.

The forum encourages participants to act with integrity while performing their duties.

Meanwhile, participants have applauded the leadership of the Liberian Chapter for organizing a certified professional education with certification for the three days' training.

They caution members not to be confused on the national scene but to continuously support the CFE Liberia chapter existence.

