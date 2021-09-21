Liberia: Mary Broh - Pressure From Above Impedes GSA Operations

The director-general of the General Services Agency (GSA) Madam Mary Taryonnoh Broh says the mandate and operations of the GSA are continuously impeded due to pressure from above.

"The reason why GSA has stopped seizing and retrieving government properties was [is]due to the high pressure from above us", says the no-nonsense public servant, who came in direct confrontation with so many of her fellow compatriots during the Sirleaf administration for her uncompromising stance in executing her job.

Madam Broh explains the GSA has various departments with separate functions, including administration, fleet management, and public buildings management, among others.

"But it will interest you to know that we used to seize government vehicles that were seen after the normal working hours, but we stop that due to the pressure that came from above."

Addressing the Ministry of Information regular press briefing Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the GSA compound in Monrovia, she said influences that came from above were huge, adding "You all are aware when I became Mayor of this [city] I got booted out by the Legislature, where they declared me non-governmental material, only because I was doing the right thing by parking their cars, for introducing the city parking attendance to regulate the improper parking of vehicles in this country."

The General Services Agency is a government institution with a mission to effectively utilize the philosophies of high quality, advanced techniques, and client service.

The Agency's vision is to provide the highest quality value-for-money-asset management services to the Government of Liberia thru informed decisions while ensuring smooth and uninterrupted delivery of services.

Over the years, the Agency has worked very hard to rebuild its infrastructure and systems and handle a significant increase in Government vehicle repair services and public buildings maintenance.

Madam Broh, who is also the national coordinator for the government COVID-19 response in the Weah administration, says the GSA has two deputies: a deputy for administration, Varney Darkel, and a deputy for operation, headed by Idris Bility, adding that these two deputies work as per their respective duties and report to her office.

Commenting on progress made in administering COVID-19 vaccines across the country, she notes there are lots of conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines, but despite all of those theories, Liberia still has one of the best health systems in the subregion.

She applauds efforts of health authorities in the country for allowing the GSA to be one of the centers administering the two vaccines, adding her decision to have the Agency served as one of the centers was based on the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines and how best she could contribute to saving lives.

"We can't treat anyone diffidently from government officials, everyone is equal when it comes to administering the vaccines." She notes the GSA became the COVID-19 control center due to the country's experience from the deadly Ebola virus that killed over 50,000 Liberians.

Prior to the start of the news conference, the GSA Boss asked several journalists, who had not been vaccinated out because they didn't have certificates or cards to confirm that they had taken either the AstraZeneca or the Johnson & Johnson jabs.

However, it took the intervention of authorities of the Ministry of Health and deputy information minister Jarlawah Tonpoe to resolve the situation.

Some journalists were heard arguing that health authorities on many occasions had informed the public that the vaccines are voluntary, but encouraged citizens to get vaccinated.