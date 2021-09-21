Liberia: Physically Challenged Student Seeks Financial Help

Maryland County — Physically challenged 26-year-old Venus Chukue Kumeh is not allowing her disability to limit her. A 12th grader, she is among thousands of students in southeast Liberia writing the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Exams administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Monrovia Office.

Venus is optimistic about her educational sojourn and says nothing would discourage her to leave school despite her physical disability.

Speaking to reporters recently following day one of the WASSCE in Maryland County, she said since her mother died, she is surviving thru the help of some prominent people in the county, including her father that enables her to become a prospective graduate.

She laments that disability has been one of her challenges, but quickly adds the situation would not push her away from acquiring a better education.

"I am very proud and grateful to God for my life and for me to be here as a student among my peers taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination", she says.

She notes that though, financially it hasn't been easy with her, but God who has been using others to help her.

Venus lauds Bishop Andrew J. Karney of the Cape Palmas Diocese, one Tonny Dweh, and others who have come with financial assistance that has kept her in school.

"Let me say thanks to Bishop Karney, Mr. Dweh, and others who have been helping me to reach this far of my academic sojourn", he says.

She notes that though the WASSCE has not ended, but the first session was encouraging, free of fear and pressure.

"I strongly believe with the level of performance, I will surely succeed in order to continue my studies at university."

Venus says due to her condition, she feels uncomfortable sometimes seeing her friends coming from classes at the university but is hopeful of entering college, disclosing that her dream is to read Public Administration at University with the help of others who may see her condition and want to help.

"If someone wants to help me currently, as you see my condition, I think the only help I need now is finance or scholarship that will enable me to further my education at the University".

"Although there are several challenges I am faced with at the high school level but I know by the help of God and others I will achieve my academic goals."

She maintains that despite her condition, she sees education as something very important in life, and encourages others who are in a similar condition not to panic or be discouraged because God will always provide.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/wassce-dux-appreciates-pres-weah/ Editing by Jonathan Browne