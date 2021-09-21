Liberia: MoH to Screen Newborns for Sickle Cell Disease

A team of experts from the hematology association in America is in partnership with Liberia to start screening newborns for sickle cell disease at the JFK hospital in Monrovia.

According to scientific research, sickle cell disease (SCD) is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders which causes joint pains and complications in babies.

In Liberia, the disease is diagnosed when babies with SCD grow a little older.

Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Information Thursday in Monrovia, the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah disclosed that to address the issue, the government along with a team of experts from the hematology association in America has agreed to screen newborns for Sickle cell disease in the country.

The process starts today, September 20, 2021, to be followed by a full launch in November 2021 when the team from the United States arrives.

She emphasizes that if a child is diagnosed positive, the infant will be placed in a special program.

Dr. Jallah also reveals there's no new COVID-related death in the country, adding that total recovery is 5,478, while total confirmed cases currently stand at 5,776 with persons vaccinated with the J&J jabs hitting 69, 284, respectively.

At the same time, the ministry of health has embarked on training people in oxygen therapy across the political subdivisions of Liberia.

Dr. Jallah recalls that oxygen was needed most during the first outbreak, so they are seriously preparing people to learn how to use oxygen, including having an oxygen plant in the country, eventually.

Adolphus Clarke, head of immunization at the ministry of health adds that 69,284 persons have been vaccinated with the J&J jab, while 24,490 persons received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, he says a total of 93,774 persons are fully vaccinated across the country.