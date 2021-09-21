Tunisia: Annual Forum of Tunisian Expats On September 24-25

20 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Office of Tunisian Abroad (French: OTE) is organising the Annual Forum of Tunisian Expatriates on September 24-25 in Tunis on the theme of "Towards a new approach to involve Tunisians abroad in development efforts."

This forum will see the participation of representatives of Tunisian expats, partner international institutions, civil society and non-governmental organisations active in ares of local development.

It aims to involve the Tunisian expat community in the creation of initiatives to support the Tunisian economy and promote partnership, twinning and cooperation opportunitites in fields of common interest, notably local development, governance and migration.

Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) data show the contribution of Tunisian expats to the GDP stood at 5.7 billion dinars in 2020, i.e. up 20% on 2019. They played a key role in tackling the COVID-19 crisis by sending medical siupplies to the country.

