Tunisia: Southern EU Countries Call for Safeguarding Democracy

20 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Heads of State and government of southern European Union countries "stressed the need to safeguard democracy, constitutional procedures and the rule of law" in Tunisia.

In a joint statement released at the end of the 8th Summit of the Southern Countries of the European Union held last Setember 17 in Athens, signatories said "the efficiency and proper functioning of the government are determining factors to face up to the economic crisis which requires an urgent solution."

"We continue to fully support Tunisia's efforts to overcome the economic and social crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is necessary to preserve stability in Tunisia and the whole region," the statement further reads.

Attending leaders also urged all stakeholders to "combat illegal migration and address its structural causes".

Heads of state and government of Cyprus, Croatia, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Slovenia took part in the Summit whose works focused on regional issues, namely the situation in Tunisia and Libya, illegal migration and the Middle East peace process.

President Kaïs Saïed announced last July 25 a series of exceptional measures, mainly freezeing the parliament, dismissing the prime minister and lifting MPs' immunity.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X