Tunisia: Southern EU Countries Call for Safeguarding Democracy

Tunis/Tunisia — Heads of State and government of southern European Union countries "stressed the need to safeguard democracy, constitutional procedures and the rule of law" in Tunisia.

In a joint statement released at the end of the 8th Summit of the Southern Countries of the European Union held last Setember 17 in Athens, signatories said "the efficiency and proper functioning of the government are determining factors to face up to the economic crisis which requires an urgent solution."

"We continue to fully support Tunisia's efforts to overcome the economic and social crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is necessary to preserve stability in Tunisia and the whole region," the statement further reads.

Attending leaders also urged all stakeholders to "combat illegal migration and address its structural causes".

Heads of state and government of Cyprus, Croatia, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Slovenia took part in the Summit whose works focused on regional issues, namely the situation in Tunisia and Libya, illegal migration and the Middle East peace process.

President Kaïs Saïed announced last July 25 a series of exceptional measures, mainly freezeing the parliament, dismissing the prime minister and lifting MPs' immunity.