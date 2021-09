Tunis/Tunisia — The 4th World Sea Forum is set for September 24-25 in Bizerte on the theme of "the Mediterranean of Projects, the Europe of the Sea."

The Mediterannean Sea Parliament will be announced, organisers said. It will gather elected officials from countries on the Mediterranean coast.

Several issues are on the agenda, including "the Major Challenges of Biodiversity," "the New Requirements of Sea Transport" and "Commitment to Sustainable Fishing."