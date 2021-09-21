Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination for 12 to 15 Year Olds Considered

20 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet said Monday the Department of School and University Medicine at the Ministry is considering the issue of giving children aged 12-15 COVID-19 jabs in schools, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the scientific committee to fight the coronavirus.

Speaking to TAP on the sidelines of his visit to the "MEDES" pharmaceutical industry laboratories in Nabeul, to kick off the campaign to distribute aid to hospitals, on the initiative of the Tunisian Association of Generic Medicines, he added that the issue of integrating children of that age group among the priorities of the vaccine will be considered.

Regarding the epidemiological situation in relation to the spread of coronavirus, Mrabet said the situation is improving, especially since the rate of positive tests is less than 11%, with a decrease in the number of deaths.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X