Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination for 12 to 15 Year Olds Considered

Tunis/Tunisia — Acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet said Monday the Department of School and University Medicine at the Ministry is considering the issue of giving children aged 12-15 COVID-19 jabs in schools, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the scientific committee to fight the coronavirus.

Speaking to TAP on the sidelines of his visit to the "MEDES" pharmaceutical industry laboratories in Nabeul, to kick off the campaign to distribute aid to hospitals, on the initiative of the Tunisian Association of Generic Medicines, he added that the issue of integrating children of that age group among the priorities of the vaccine will be considered.

Regarding the epidemiological situation in relation to the spread of coronavirus, Mrabet said the situation is improving, especially since the rate of positive tests is less than 11%, with a decrease in the number of deaths.