Tunisia: Wildfires - Sharp Increase in Burnt Areas in 2021

20 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Areas ravaged by wildfires in Tunisia increased 322% in the period from January 1 to August 20, 2021 compared to 2020, despite a 25% decrease in the number of fires, the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI) said Monday.

Nearly 274 fires were reported from January to August, that is an area of 9,158.2 ha of burnt forests adding up to 14,122.7 ha of destroyed forests in closed military areas (from June 20 to July 2, 2021), according to the same source.

Fire-ravaged areas totalled 23,280 ha, i.e., 2.04% of the overall forest area (1,141,621 ha in 2010).

Most affected areas are Kasserine (13,264.5 ha) then Jendouba (3,363.2 ha). The governorates of Kef, Zaghouan and Sidi Bouzid saw blazes destroy over 1% of the total forest area. In addition to scrub, the main burnt forest species are mainly Aleppo pine, Zeen oak, pinion pine and eucalyptus.

Soaring temperatures drove huge increases in wildfire burnt areas, ONAGRI said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X