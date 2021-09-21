Egypt: Emigration Minister Participates in Sharmrend-Fair 2021‎

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram is taking part in the third Annual Sharm El-Sheikh Insurance and Reinsurance Rendezvous and the Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers (FAIR) 27th Conference, held on September 19-22 under the auspices of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

More than 1,000 representatives of major global insurance and reinsurance companies and brokerage firms, as well as FAIR members and international insurance experts, are participating in the twinned gatherings, "Sharmrend-FAIR 2021", a statement by the Emigration Ministry said Monday.

Other participants include those entities that are related to insurance and concerned directly or indirectly with the insurance industry, together with decision makers in the global insurance markets.

The event focuses on strategic moves that should be taken with the aim to bring innovation and diversity to insurance and reinsurance products.

Held under the theme: "New Trends Insurance & Reinsurance: Post COVID-19 Opportunities", the event will also tackle ways by which the insurance industry could cope with changes caused by the pandemic.

