Egypt: Emigration Minister Signs Deal to Provide Insurance Protection for Egyptian Expatriates

20 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram has signed a memo of understanding with Dr Mohamed Omran, President of the Financial Regulatory Authority and Alaa el Zoeiri, Head of the Insurance Federation Of Egypt.

The memo stipulates boosting cooperation in the field of providing insurance protection for Egyptians abroad through the issuance of a document covering insurance in case of death or

injuries and the transfer home of dead bodies with disbursing compensations for victims.

A statement issued by the ministry on Monday said the deal is part of the Egyptian state efforts to protect Egyptian expatriates and came in response to Egyptians living in Gulf states.

MENA

