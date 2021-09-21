Liberia: Unintended Consequences

One of the critical lawmakers of Nimba County , District #8 Representative, Larry Younquoi has decried the use of the county yellow machines by the local Authority and that of the Ministry of Public Works. According to him, it is not with the consent of the county legislative caucus.

In his protestation through his official social media page, indicated that it was with deep degree of consternation that he inform the public about the action of certain elements who are within the county leadership with the objective of using the county yellow machines to maintain the primary road between Saclepea and Gblor Diala without the official approval of the Nimba Legislative Caucus respectively.

"It is my understanding that the Acting Minister of Public Works, Ruth Coker Collins broke ground for said work in Saclepea City after she received at least four pieces of the county road work Machines from the Project Management Committee (PMC) and the County Superintendent" he indicated.

He further indicated; "Let people stop taking the people of Nimba County for granted ; if this is not discontinued until proper arrangement is made , it may have unintended consequences." He did not say what such consequences would be.

The Leadership of Nimba county and that of the delegates during their county seating through a resolution, consented that the PMC should purchase earth moving equipment so that the county can be able to maintain the various roads within the county.

But the Lawmaker described the action by the local County Authorities for not consulting the legislative caucus as anti - peace.

According to him , the county legislative caucus is the chief decision making body of the county, stressing that they were not in the know, relating to the use of the equipment.

The Alternative National Congress Lawmaker than called on the citizens to advice whomever is behind such to desist as it shows disrespect to the rest of their caucus members.

The lawmaker did not relent to inform the public that action by the County local Authorities have the propensity to cause conflict with in the leadership of the county especially within the caucus.

Nimba is one of those counties that purchased earth moving equipment through the social and County Development Fund during the Administration of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, but all of those equipment according to reports, are broken down including Grand Bassa County among others.