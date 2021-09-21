Tunisia: Tozeur-Covid-19 - One Death and 11 More Cases of Infection in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — One patient died in the governorate of Tozeur as a result of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing to 284 the total number of deaths related to the COVID-19 in the region.

In addition, 11 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus among 108 tests conducted in the region, a positivity rate of 10%, bringing to 15,721 the number of infected people in the governorate since the spread of the epidemic.

Among these patients, 15,368 have recovered from the infection while 65 people still carry the virus including 3 cases currently placed in the resuscitation and covid services of hospitals and clinics in the region.

Moreover, 40,135 inhabitants in the governorate of Tozeur (46.74% of the population) have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus since mid-March, Director of Health Programmes in Tozeur, Foued Barrani, told TAP on Monday.