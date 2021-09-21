Tunisia: Covid-19 - Test Positivity Rate At 10.81 Percent On September 19

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health reported 407 more COVID-19 cases on September 19, after 3,766 laboratory tests were carried out, with a test positivity rate of

10.81%.

The Ministry also recorded 14 deaths on the same date, according to its report on the development of the epidemiological situation in the country. This takes the overall fatality numbers from coronavirus in Tunisia to 24,553, since the spread of the virus.

The number of new cases admitted to public and private health facilities is 12 on September 19, bringing the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients to 1939, according to the same source.

The number of cases admitted to ICU in public and private health facilities reached 378, while the number of those put on ventillators is 90.