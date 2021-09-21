Libya: SNTRI - Tunis/Tripoli Bus Service to Resumes Operations September 24

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Company of Intercity Transport (SNTRI) announced Monday that its international Tunis-Tripoli, Libya bus service will resume operations on September 24, while maintaining the old schedule.

The pre-booking operation has already started at the Bab Alioua bus station, added the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

The company recalled in this context the health protocol agreed between the two countries which states that the traveller over 6 years must have received two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and with a negative PCR test.

Travellers from both countries who have not been vaccinated will have to undergo mandatory lockdown in a hotel at their own expense.

Travellers can contact the toll-free number 80104433 for more information. The resumption of Tunisair flights to Libya comes after the presidential decision to reopen the border crossings with Libya.

President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed last September 16 ordered reopening the border crossings with Libya from Friday, September 17, 2021 at 7:00 am, after having taken cognizance of the results of the meetings that took place in Djerba, between the two Tunisian-Libyan ministerial committees of security and health.

At the end of the Tunisian-Libyan meeting, held in Djerba, under the chairmanship of the Ministries of Interior and Health of both countries, it was decided that Tunisian and Libyan travellers vaccinated against covid-19 and presenting a negative PCR test can move freely through the border posts.

For other travellers, a mandatory 10-day quarantine in a hotel followed by a negative PCR test will be one of the main criteria for the crossing of the border posts.