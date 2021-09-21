Gambia: Bottrop Sponsors Donates 40ft Container to Kinderdorf Kindergarten

20 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Bottrop Sponsors under the leadership of its chairman Wolfgang Gerrits recently donated a 40ft container to Bottrop Project Kinderdorf Kindergarten.

The container contained school materials and fifty thousand facemasks. The 50,000 facemasks will be distributed to educational institutions and health centre within the region.

Pa Arona Jagana, Project Coordinator Bottrop Sponsors said the gesture is part of their primary responsibility.

He described the generosity as annual, saying it is timely as schools are about to reopen.

He added that the objective of the donation is to promote quality education and health care at the Kindergarten as well as in communities.

According to Mr Jagana, the Bottrop project has been contributing to the fight covid-19 since it began.

He thanked West Coast Regional Office and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for their assistance in clearing the containers.

He also thankedBottrop Germany board chairman Wolfgangand sponsors for their continuous generosity.

