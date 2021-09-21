Gambia: COSOP Project 2019-2024 Validated

The National Country Strategic Opportunities Programme (COSOP) 2019-2024, was recently validated at a local hotel at an event spearheaded by the Roots Project under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Key among the expectations from the review was identification through a systematic assessment of performance, the necessary mid-term corrective actions to ensure that COSOP remains relevant and effective.

Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh emphasised the purpose of the meeting as "to discuss the outcome of the mid-term review of the COSOP, such as the development compact between The Gambia and IFAD for the period 2019 between 2024."

According to her, the mid-term review affords them the opportunity to take stock of what new priorities were possible.

She used the opportunity to commend IFAD for their support to The Gambia, saying from 1982 to date, IFAD has supported a total of 11 programmes and projects in The Gambia, which include low land development project; livestock horticulture development project; rural finance community initiative project; participatory integrated water management project and NEMA project.

"The current vehicle through which the stated objective of the current COSOP is being pursued is the Roots Project, whose development objective is to increase agricultural production and access to markets for enhanced food security and nutrition, and resilience of family farms and farmers organisations.

Minister Fabureh commended the Gambian leader for his role in the realisation of the $80 million Roots Project, which happens to be the biggest project in the history of the agricultural sector.

Speaking on behalf of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Sienta Haoua expressed pleasure to join the national validation workshop of the review mission of The Gambia's Country Strategic Opportunities Programme 2019 to 2024, which aims to define IFAD's engagement and cooperation with the government of The Gambia.

She said the COSOP under review would contribute to reducing rural poverty and enable small holders in poor priority areas to benefit from the rural transformation process.

"Through the repurposed $1.5 million of Nema and the $80 million Roots Project that will be implemented in five regions targeting 39 districts in the country, this COSOP will contribute to the government's strategic vision aiming to improve the Gambia wellbeing, delivering sustainable and inclusive benefits through the inclusion of Youth and women."

Ms. Haoua further added that the review has been able to underline the relevance of COSOP and its alignment with the national blueprint for economic and social development, the national development plan, United Nations Development Assistance framework and other sectoral policies.