Gambia: Darboe Urges Supporters to Change Euphoria Into Votes

UDP leader Ousainou Darboe has urged his supporters to convert the monumental welcome accorded to him into votes.

While speaking before a teeming crowd at a UDP political convergence in Sukuta on Saturday, Mr. Darboe advised his supporters to maintain peace, while asking young people to vote in December polls.

The UDP leader, who was amazed by the welcome at the meeting, said: "I don't think I have ever had this type of welcome in my entire political career. And I believe; and I know as a fact, no politician in this country has had this type of welcome in his/her career," he said, while asking the UDP militants to keep it up.

He further urged the party militants to translate that action into votes. "I ask you to comport yourselves and do what is possible.

Mr. Darboe also responded to critics who accused him of changing his name to 'Abubacarr'.

Mr. Darboe fired back saying: "You came here to show your love to Gambia; your love for UDP and your love for Alhagie Abubacarr Numukunda Baro Ousainou Darboe, barrister at law, senior counsel whom you know. If you go to Nigeria at the court where I took the wig, it's Abubacarr Numukunda Darboe [name] that is written there.

"If you go to WAEC, in 1966 when we took our GCE you will find Abubacarr written in the certificate. If you go to Gambia High School register when Mr. Forbes was there, the name you will find there is Abubacarr. If you go to St Augustine's when Fr Cleary was principal, the name in the register is Abubacarr."

"Wollahi, it is my father who named me Abubacarr. My mother had a friend whose name is Ousainou and she said she would name me Ousainou. And you know the name that goes viral is the one adopted by women. But if people are worried and think that is the name that will disqualify me from getting nominated, let them go and look into the constitution, let them go to the Elections Act and see what disqualifies one from getting nominated."