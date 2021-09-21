Zimbabwe: Makonde District Pfumvudza Scheme Launched

THE 2021-22 summer cropping season Pfumvudza Agriculture Scheme for Makonde district was launched today amid calls for farmers to embrace the programme for another bumper harvest.

The Pfumvudza Agriculture Scheme phase two was launched this afternoon at Chief Nemakonde's Upper Romes Farm in Ward 8 of the district.

The event also coincided with the launch of the Zunde raMambo programme.

Launching the programme, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka called on farmers to rally behind the programme aimed at making Zimbabwe food secure.

"The scheme is going to help us meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030. The phase two is important to us as we will double what we realised last season.

"Families should embrace the concept which promotes and maximises yields and complement government's efforts to eradicate hunger," she said.

"Village heads should champion the programme to lead by example for people to embrace government programmes as shown by Chief Nemakonde."

She outlined the growing cases of veld fires before urging farmers to create fireguards to save lives, grain and property.

Chief Nemakonde born Wilson Mhende Nemakonde (95) applauded President Mnangagwa for introducing the scheme that has made most families in his area food secure.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister and Makonde Constituency Legislator, Kindness Paradza castigated some rogue Agritex officers who request bribes from farmers to be listed as beneficiaries of Pfumvudza.

Provincial Agritex chief training officer, Mr Bongani Makwena said Mashonaland West had an average of 6,1 tonnes per hectare under Pfumvudza plots, adding inputs were already in stock at Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots.

This year, farmers will get inputs for three maize plots, two oil plots and one for legume to provide a balanced diet.

In addition, farmers are also expected to receive inputs for cotton plots under the Pfumvudza Cotton Input scheme.