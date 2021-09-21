Zimbabwe: Senior Cop Arrested

21 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Officer Commanding Mashonaland West province Commissioner Conneli Dube has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Comm Dube was arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) following allegations that he had been protecting junior officers implicated in a bribery case.

In a statement, ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest.

"A high ranking ZRP officer, Commissioner C. Dube who is the Officer Commanding Mashonaland West Province has been arrested on allegations of abuse of office.

"He is alleged to have ordered that no action be taken on CID operatives who had been arrested on a bribery case. The accused is expected to appear in the Chinhoyi Magistrate's Court today," he said.

