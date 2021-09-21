Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends 76th Session of UN General Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last Friday, left Ghana for the United States to attend the 76th Session of the United Nation's General Assembly.

President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral engagements as part of the trip with some colleagues Heads of State, NATO Secretary-General, Mr J. Stoltenberg; top Economist Jeffery Sachs; WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and other world figures.

He will also hold engagements with sections of Ghanaians and the Business Community whilst there.

The President will also participate in the Second Sustainable Development Goals Moment of the Decade of Action and witness the Signing Ceremony between Minister for Tourism Ibrahim Awal Mohammed and Developers of the Dubois Project.

President Akufo-Addo will address the UN General Assembly on 22nd September; participate in the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted by President Joe Biden, and hold and participate in several rounds of engagements, and UN events on climate change, health and food security.

On 23rd September, the President will attend a fundraising event for the National Cathedral.

In accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead until the President's return on Monday 27th September 2021.