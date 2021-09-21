Ghana: Some Demands of Tutag Granted - National Labour Commission

The government has granted some of the demands of the lecturers of the Technical Universities in the country.

The Public Relations (PR) Unit of the National Labour Commission told the Information Services Department (ISD) that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Education and the leadership of the Technical Universities Teachers' Association of Ghana (TUTAG), agreed on some of the demands of the TUTAG to resolve the impasse between the lecturers and the government.

The demands that were granted were Office Holders' Allowance (Responsibility and Entertainment Allowance), Books and Research Allowance and Tier 2 Pensions, the PR unit told ISD.

It said the FWSC has approved and forwarded Office Holders' Allowance to the Ministry of Finance for payment to TUTAG members.

It added that the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) would also enjoy the same allowance.

It said some of the pensioners of the TUTAG have reported that their outstanding Tier 2 Pensions have hit their bank accounts.

According to the PR unit of the Commission, the outstanding demand of the TUTAG was the approval of the graduate programmes the Technical Universities were running.

It added that the leadership of the TUTAG was working with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to resolve the issue.