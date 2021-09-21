Ghana: Unserved Communities to Get Internet - - Communications and Digitalisation Minister

All unserved and underserved communities in rural Ghana will be connected to internet, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has hinted.

She said the government was constructing cell sites throughout the country to enable unserved and underserved communities to receive internet.

She said without network and internet connectivity, the government digitalisation programme could not be materialised. Therefore, the Ministry was expanding internet infrastructure to rural Ghana to enable every Ghanaian to access internet facilities.

"We will see to it that rural areas without networks are connected," she added.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who was interacting with the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumankah II, when she paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace, disclosed that the government had constructed 2,016 cell sites across the country.

The Minister later visited Nkonya, Abrabra and Mile 3 to inspect cell sites in those communities.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful appealed to parents to encourage their girls to take mathematics and ICT education seriously to enable them (girls) to choose careers in ICT in future.