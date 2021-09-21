Rwanda: Who Got What Sentence in the FLN Trial?

The court on Monday, September 20 delivered one of the most long-awaited terror trial verdicts in post-genocide Rwanda.

The case involved terror activities conducted by Forces Nationale de Liberation (FLN) from June 2018 to October 2019. FLN is a military wing of MRCD.

The hearing, whose trial began in February this year, attract strong interest from local and international media and foreign missions in Rwanda.

None of the 21 members of FNL who were under trial was acquitted. They were given varying jail sentences ranging from a minimum of three years and a maximum of 25-years. All of them were found guilty of being members of a terror organisation.

Below are the charges and sentences pronounced by court.

1. Twenty-five-year jail term

Only Paul Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25-years in prison.

The top perpetrator is the political head of FLN, which orchestrated murders in south-western Rwanda. He was found guilty of being a member of a terrorist group and committing acts of terrorism.

However, he was cleared of charges of formation and creation of an irregular armed group and hence sentenced.

2. Twenty-year jail term

The twenty-year jail term was the sentence handed to many convicts.

Eight convicts were sentenced to 20-years in prison. They include Callixte Nsabimana Alias Sankara, Marc Nizeyimana, Cassien Bizimana, Jean-Berchmans Matakamba Emmanuel Shabani, Innocent Ntibiramira, Jean-Claude Byukusenge and Jean-Damascène Nsabimana.

Nizeyimana was convicted of his membership in a terror group and committing terror activities but cleared of creating an irregular armed group.

Callixte Nsabimana was convicted with membership in a terror group, committing terror activities, using illegal and forged documents and genocide denial.

Also known as Sankara, was cleared of crimes of creating an irregular armed group, collaborating with a foreign state to destabilize the internal security, giving or receiving terrorism linked resources, carrying out terror activities for political gains, complicity, mobilizing others to join terror groups and discrediting Rwanda among foreign countries.

The rest were also convicted of being members of a terror group, committing terror activities and mobilising others to do so.

They were also found guilty of complicity, illegally using explosives in public places but they were absolved from the creation of an irregular armed group.

3. Ten-year jail term

Only Simeon Nikuzwe was sentenced to 10-years, after being convicted of being a member of a terror group. In his terror activities, Nikuzwe used to facilitate weapon smuggling.

4. Five-year jail term

Two FDLR 'generals' Anastase Munyaneza and Felicien Nsanzubukire as well as Theogene Hakizimana were sentenced to five years after being convicted of being members of a terror outfit, but absolved from creating an irregular armed group.

Also sentenced to five years are Hermann Nsengimana, Emmanuel Iyamuremye, Andre Kwitonda, Marcel Niyirora and Angelina Mukandutiye.

They were also found culpable of being members of a terror organization.

5. Three-year jail term

Jean Chretien Ndagijimana, Emmanuel Nshimiyimana and Joseph Ntabanganyimana were sentenced to three years. The trio had lenient sentences because they were forced to join terror groups.

Their role in terror activities was only limited to facilitation in finding a boat to use while smuggling weapons to Rwanda and crossing to conduct terror activities. They were convicted for being members of terror groups and cleared of charges related to creating an irregular armed group.