Zimbabwe: ZTN Hosts Virtual Peace Concert

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) has collaborated with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPCR) to host a virtual peace concert to mark the International Day of Peace.

The virtual concert will be broadcast tonight on ZTN Facebook page and YouTube starting at 6:30 pm to mark the day.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly and in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed throughout the globe on September 21 after the declaration by the UN General Assembly that the day was devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

Speaking to the Herald Arts, ZTN programmes producer Rumbidzai Nderere said they are hosting the concert to ensure that peace-building ideas reach everywhere.

"We will host a concert tonight with the thrust to raise awareness for the need for peace all the time so people would enjoy the concert at the comfort of their homes," said Nderere.

"This is now the second time to have such an event, we started this initiative last year and we are hoping to do it every year for International Day of Peace in collaboration with National Peace and Reconciliation Commission," she said.

Musicians set to perform at the event include Felli Nandi, Jah Prayzah, Mzoe 7, Judgement Yard, Diana Samukange and Agga Nyabinde.