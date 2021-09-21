Rwanda: FLN Verdict - Victims Express Mixed Reactions Over Compensations

After a long day, a court on Monday, September 20, put an end to an eight-month trial involving 21 prominent members of the FLN, a terror group that orchestrated murders in south-western Rwanda between 2018 and 2019.

The terror group's leaders Paul Rusesabagina and Callixte Nsabimana got the longest jail terms of 25-years and 20-years, respectively, for their leading roles in the attacks.

Others got lesser sentences ranging from three to twenty years, during the ruling that took place from the Supreme Court Chambers in Kacyiru, Gasabo District.

The verdict came at a time victims of the attacks in various parts of the country are demanding a total of more than Rwf1.6 billion.

However, court ruled that only a quarter of the demanded amount be handed over as compensation.

This has triggered mixed reactions, particularly with the victims who continue to nurse life-threatening injuries.

There are several things to be happy about today's judgment, said Vincent Nsengiyumva, former Nyabimata Executive Secretary.

"First, we appealed for compensation and all of them were ordered to compensate us," he added, "The most prominent figures got the longest jail terms and this is also something that can relieve anyone who knows about their acts."

However, Nsengiyumva pointed out, the compensations are far from what had been appealed for.

For instance, I personally received a third of what I appealed for, even with no clear reasons.

"While I am unhappy for receiving even the little, there are also complaints of those who have not received anything despite visible evidence."

According to Nsengiyumva, there is lack of clear explanation on what was based on to rule out the compensation.

"This was clearly not fair, even at the lowest judgment," he added, "You know that this is a court decision and we have the right to appeal."

For Vianney Bwimba, another victim who lives with a permanent disability, there was no ruling on whether he would get compensated.

"I watched the proceedings but I was even discouraged to finish because nothing was ruled in my end."

Bwimba reasons that he has tangible evidence, provided medical documents as proof of his damages, but all was ignored.

"I even further attended one of the court hearings with the support of crutches," he asserted.

Consequently, Yves Mugisha Gashumba, who fell in an FLN ambush in Nyungwe, reckons that while judgment had been welcomed, there was need to clarify the reparations.

"We deserve this, I had appealed for Rwf50 million, but nothing has been communicated," Gashumba said.

Meanwhile, Alice Kayitesi, another survivor of the attacks, told The New Times that much as the tragic attacks can't be undone, it is a sigh of relief knowing that FLN members were convicted.

"I didn't follow the whole ruling but I was relieved when I learnt of the sentences."

Going forward, she added, people will know the cost of causing pain to any Rwandan.

Kayitesi also highlighted that she had been promised Rwf2 million, after appealing for Rwf50 million.

"Instead of reacting to the little amount, I would rather hope that it also is given as promised, because most of us still seek medical treatment regularly."

Appeal probable

When The New Times asked Marie Louise Mukashema, one of the lawyers representing the majority of the civil parties participating in the case. She said that the decision to appeal against the verdict was probable.

She was basing on the fact that most of the victims were not happy with the ruling on compensations.

"It is likely that we will appeal, but I will have to first engage all of them to find common ground."

Mukashema says that it is common for victims to appeal for a court verdict especially in a case that involved several members.

Overall 94 civil parties are seeking compensation.