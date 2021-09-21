Zimbabwe: Tenax Beef-Up Squad Ahead of C Appearance

TENAX have made some additions to their football squad as they seek to continue with their fine run in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The cluster tournament resumes next Wednesday with top-flight teams getting down to business with two games inside four days. The Castle Lager Premiership will then kick-off on October 30.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side, Tenax, have added four new players.

They have acquired goalkeeper Gerald Chin'ono from Harare City, Pritchard Masawi, who has returned from Botswana, Irvine Gwenzi and Tatenda Kuretu.

Masawi was registered last season but was yet to be issued with his reverse international clearance. Gwenzi has completed his studies at Mutare Teacher's College while Kuretu, a former Makaha football club player, is back from Prisons training at Ntabazinduna.

Chin'ono replaces Simba Ngoshi who has since moved to Black Rhinos.

Tenax coach Shadreck Magurasave says the boost has strengthened the team.

"So compared to the previous, we have beefed up our team and is now stronger. We hope to continue from where we left in the Chibuku Super Cup. We have performed well so far considering that we are a new team," said Magurasave.

Tenax are third in their group which is based in Mutare with four points. Black Rhinos are the pacesetters with five points, and Cranborne Bullets second with four points. Manica Diamonds anchor the group.

"Chibuku Super Cup will give us direction and we will be able to gauge our performance when our maiden league starts on October 30," he said.

Tenax were promoted at the end of 2019 but their maiden season in the Premiership was delayed due to Covid-19.