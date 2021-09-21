Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Team Manager Ordered Out of Camp

Few days before their departure for the COSAFA Championships, Mighty Warriors team manager Tafadzwa Bhasera has been relieved of her duties.

Bhasera took over last year in October replacing Charity Munemo who served in that capacity for 14 years.

Bhasera, who is also Harare City football club chief executive, was asked to leave camp at the ZIFA Village on Monday evening.

She has since been instructed by ZIFA to stop reporting for duty.

Close sources said Bhasera might have drawn the ire of ZIFA by inviting guests at the players' training at a time the players are supposed to be in a bubble camp.

It is believed she entertained former Warriors defender Harlington Shereni at the training session amid other allegations.

Bhasera told The Herald this morning that she was still the national women's team manager.

"I am still at work, it's only that today I am home doing school online registration otherwise it's nothing to write home about, I am still in camp," she said.

The Mighty Warriors are preparing for the COSAFA Championships that begin on September 28 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa.

The team is expected to leave for the neighbouring country this weekend.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda is happy with the strides made by her troops since they regrouped last week.

She is optimistic that the Mighty Warriors, who have won the regional Cup before, will perform well in this year's edition.