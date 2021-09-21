Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Team Manager Ordered Out of Camp

Pixabay
...
21 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Few days before their departure for the COSAFA Championships, Mighty Warriors team manager Tafadzwa Bhasera has been relieved of her duties.

Bhasera took over last year in October replacing Charity Munemo who served in that capacity for 14 years.

Bhasera, who is also Harare City football club chief executive, was asked to leave camp at the ZIFA Village on Monday evening.

She has since been instructed by ZIFA to stop reporting for duty.

Close sources said Bhasera might have drawn the ire of ZIFA by inviting guests at the players' training at a time the players are supposed to be in a bubble camp.

It is believed she entertained former Warriors defender Harlington Shereni at the training session amid other allegations.

Bhasera told The Herald this morning that she was still the national women's team manager.

"I am still at work, it's only that today I am home doing school online registration otherwise it's nothing to write home about, I am still in camp," she said.

The Mighty Warriors are preparing for the COSAFA Championships that begin on September 28 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa.

The team is expected to leave for the neighbouring country this weekend.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda is happy with the strides made by her troops since they regrouped last week.

She is optimistic that the Mighty Warriors, who have won the regional Cup before, will perform well in this year's edition.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X